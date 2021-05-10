Magic surrenders to Westbrook: “He does things I couldn’t do”

Tonight, Russell Westbrook can definitely bust an all-time record: He has 181 triple-doubles in the NBA, the same as the legendary Big O, Oscar Robertson. With one more, today in the game against Atlanta Hawks, he will be at the forefront of the historical ranking. He will achieve it, in this meeting or in one of the following in this final stretch of the regular season, in a tremendous season, in which he has recovered his best version in Washington Wizards: He has 35 triple-doubles and averages 22 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.5 assists. He is assured of averaging a triple-double in a full season for the fourth time in his career.. Until now, only Robertson had achieved it … only once: season 1961-62.

In a campaign in which the NBA has exceeded 130 triple-doubles and in which a new all-time record will be set, Westbrook carries more than a quarter of it by himself. They are followed by Nikola Jokic (15), James Harden (12) and Luka Doncic (10). In proof that this statistic is more accessible than ever to players, Harden is already eighth all-time (58), Jokic ninth (56) and Luka Doncic, who is completing his third season, is eleventh with 35. LeBron James, for his part is fifth with 99.

Westbrook has also smashed the record with the Wizards, who had it since the 1988-1991 stretch a Darren Walker who now enters the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and joked in a conversation with David Aldridge (The Athletic): “One of my players After a workout, he told me ‘the Wizards have taken Westbrook in a trade, so your record is going to end.’ Since then I knew it was a matter of time”.

But few words (also collected by Aldridge) have more validity to put in perspective what Russell Westbrook is doing than those of Magic Johnson, third in the ranking of triple-doubles (138) and the personification of the total player: “It’s great to see someone like Russell Westbrook receive the respect he deserves. When we look at highlights all to turn on how many points a player has scored, how far another player has shot… Russell doesn’t fit into any of those things. You see players who score 50 points, 60… or who score eight triples. But you don’t see him when he’s caught … How much was it the other day, 20 rebounds? Many players play thirteen years, fifteen years, and never get 20 rebounds. With the assists the same. I know that I distributed 24 in a game many times, but for him to reach 24 … many bases never reach that number. He does things that make him deserve all that respect, love. It is very big, they are things that not even I could have done. So I know how big he is doing. “

Magic claims Westbrook’s dominance of the game: “Very few can do what he does. Above all, you are controlling the attack, getting shots for everyone. That’s the hardest part: making sure Bradley Beal has his shots … and so on with everyone. You are putting everyone in an optimal situation but you are also scoring on your own. And you are very active in defense because almost all the rebounds are taken in defense. Today you see LeBron James, but not many more who say ‘I’m going to control everything that happens in attack and defense’. Westbrook creates more dizzying cons for the Wizards. Like I did: when he caught a rebound, it was better for the Lakers. Because in a second I was no longer there, and I was leaving two or even three rivals behind me. That’s why Showtime was what it was, especially if I caught a rebound and ran away. It’s the same with Westbrook. “