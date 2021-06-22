Magic puts deadline on LeBron James’ reign

Magic johnson was the man who led Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers three seasons ago and thinks his reign is short. He believes that he is the favorite to lead the Los Angeles team next year to win another ring, but that from there the leader of the championship will be another:
“I think LeBron is going to be ‘the man’ for another year, but from then on the league will be Kevin Durant“.
“I think LeBron has one more year to be ‘the man.’ After that, the league will be Kevin Durant’s.”
– Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/yZcSAYZSZP
– CLUTCH TIME ⏱ (@ClutchTimeArg) June 22, 2021