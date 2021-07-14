Magic night in the 2021 Gold Cup: Qatar and Panama scored six goals in 30 minutes



The game was delayed two hours by a torrential downpour that fell in Houston.

The gold Cup It also has great games. And on the fourth day of competition we witness a historic game. Qatar, in his debut in the competition, he drew 3-3 against Panama, a team that always competes in Concacaf. It was a game of goals, penalties and a lot of football in Houston.

The meeting was delayed for approximately two hours, due to a storm that prevented the start of the duel at the established time.

⚡️ Storm in Houston! Bad weather delays the meeting between 🇶🇦 Qatar 🆚 Panama 🇵🇦

Fortunately the weather gave way and gave way to another storm: that of goals. Qatar and Panama came out motivated to the field of BBVA Compass Stadium. In the first half, Panama dominated but did not materialize. No selection was harmed. They were saved for the second half.

A game -in capital letters- by Qatar ended with an excellent definition from Akram Afif, who made it 1-0 at 48 ′. This was the warning of what we were about to witness.

Gooooooooooal from Qatar! 🔥⚽ Akram Afif finishes off a huge move by the Asian team and puts them ahead in their debut match. 😎 🇶🇦 1-0 🇵🇦

📺 TUDN and @unimas



The joy of the host of the 2022 World Cup was short-lived. It didn’t last three minutes. Rolando Blackburn leveled with a header, scoring a beautiful goal.

Gooooooooool from Panama! 🔥⚽ Blackburn heads in and puts this tied. What a great game we are living in this second half! 😎 🇶🇦 1-1 🇵🇦

📺 TUDN and @unimas



The game would be a give and take. We confirm it at 53 ′ with Almoez Ali’s goal. Qatar has been betting on good football in recent years, and it is already paying off.

Gooooooooool from Qatar! ⚽🔥 Almoez Ali hits him with everything and puts the Qataris ahead again. Party madness! 😎 🇶🇦 2-1 🇵🇦

📺 TUDN and @unimas



Blackburn, with Panama at his back, tied the game again just five minutes after receiving the 2-1. He received a center within the area and initially ordered it to be saved.

Four good goals in 10 minutes. What we have never seen in Euro 2020 or Copa América 2021 we saw in the Gold Cup 2021.

Gooooooooooal from Panama! 🔥⚽ Blackburn makes his double to tie for the Canaleros. Four goals in 10 minutes! Madness in Houston. 😱 🇶🇦 2-2 🇵🇦

📺 TUDN and @unimas



Qatar continued in its quest for victory and almost succeeded. Panama committed a penalty and Hassan Al-Haydos was in charge of transforming it into a goal by stinging the ball a la Panenka.

Even the penalty goals were eye-catching. It happened at 63 ′. The pace was frantic.

Golaaaaazo goal from Qatar! 😱🔥 Hassan Al-Haydos just got everyone on their feet in Houston. This is the Gold Cup! What a great game. 😎 🇶🇦 3-2 🇵🇦

📺 TUDN and @unimas



But such a match could not end without another goal to make the tie. And curiously it was a penalty. Qatar returned the error to Panama.

Eric Davis made it 3-3 at 79 ′ with an exceptional collection.

Six goals in half an hour. This is also the Gold Cup.

Gooooooooool from Panama! 🔥⚽ Eric Davis does not miss his penalty and puts this three to three. Six goals! 😱 🇶🇦 3-3 🇵🇦

📺 TUDN and @unimas



3-3 to culminate with the first match of group D. Qatar defended its invitation and begins to make noise for the 2022 World Cup. Panama defended the honor of Concacaf. Clash of styles that went down in history.

Qatar will face Granada on the second date, while Panama will meet Honduras in a duel that promises to be one of life or death.