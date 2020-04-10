Magic Johnson He has given an interview to CNN in which he explains when he believes that the NBA will be able to play again and in what circumstances once the worst of the coronavirus crisis is over, which is currently hitting the United States hard:

“I think the sport is going to come back. I’m sure it will when the virus doesn’t affect the way it is doing right now. When the numbers drop and stabilize the sport will come back.”

The legend of Los Angeles Lakers he is clear that he will play behind closed doors at the beginning, something that he does not consider to be a problem: “It is hard to play without fans, but once you play a game like that, you get used to it. We have all played many times in our lives in tracks without stands. It is something that the players know and that they will get along with. Believe me. “

He ends by talking about what he expects from the season finale: “There are a lot of guys out there who want to see a world champion. I hope the Lakers win the championship.”

“We need sports, especially in a time like this. But only if everybody is safe.” Basketball legend Earvin @MagicJohnson says he believes sports will return in the near future, but without fans. “The key is when will fans be allowed to come back.” #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/fdEY1Sfdwt – CNN International (@cnni) April 10, 2020

