‘Magic Mike’ to become an HBO Max talent show

HBO Max is going to turn ‘Magic Mike’ into a reality television series, an unscripted series in which 10 men who have “lost their magic” will compete for a financial prize and will have the possibility to act in the ‘Magic Mike Live’ Las Vegas show.

The film’s star Channing Tatum, film director Steven Soderbergh, and screenwriter Reid Carolin are among the executive producers of a long-rumored show. Produced by Euroka Productions, Warner Bros. and Warner Horizon, the truth is that many thought that HBO had a film series on its way that revolutionized modern male eroticism back in 2012. However, many expected it to be a series of fiction and not a talent reality. In the words of Sarah Aubrey, director of original content for HBO Max collected by TheHollywoodReporter:

From blockbuster movies to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture monster that continues to delight people around the world. We are excited to work with Channing, Steven, and the team behind ‘Magic Mike Live’ to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.

Likewise, Warner Bros. Unscripted TV President Mike Darnell added:

Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros. most iconic franchises. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven, and HBO Max on an entirely new take on this incredible and legendary brand. We look forward to providing fans with a front row seat as we scour the country for undiscovered talent.

There has never been so much talk of a talent show for strippers but, remember, in the United States striptease, mainly female, is almost an institution. ‘Magic Mike’ brought its men’s section to the front line, one that continues to drive Americans crazy and that will continue in this reality show that, if it reaches Spain, it will surely not work badly either. Of course, if we adapt it, perhaps something like ‘Full Monty’ comes out.

