If you wash your clothes with white vinegar you will get great results

April 10, 2020

White vinegar, in addition to its uses in gastronomy, is an excellent ally for household cleaning, as it allows you to noticeably improve the appearance of clothing, from the comfort of your home.

Maintains the color of your clothes: Add a little vinegar in the area where the softener is placed in the washing machine, and you will see how it helps you maintain and intensify the color of the clothes. Do not be afraid of the smell because after drying it disappears completely.

Replaces the softener: White vinegar is the ideal fabric softener because it allows the stiffness of sheets to be easily removed, as well as taking care of elasticity and keeping the rubber in good condition.

Eliminate stains: Normally on white clothes, there are always yellow spots which are difficult to remove. What you should do is immerse the garment in water with a little white vinegar overnight and then wash normally.

Neutralizes bad smells: vinegar is the best ally to neutralize bad odors because, having an abrasive power, it eliminates the bacteria that cause the bad smell and in turn also disinfects.