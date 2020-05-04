Magic Leap is going through a complex Restructuring process. The startup responsible for Magic Leap One, as well as other mixed reality technologies, will change its focus to focus entirely on business products*. The consumer division disappeared entirely. However, this important movement is also reflected in the dismissal of half of its workforce, which is equal to 1,000 employees.

Approximately 1,000 employees lost their jobs due to restructuring

It is a radical change of course for the American company, because at the beginning its plan was to become the maximum benchmark for augmented reality at home. As usual in this type of situation, they said they regret having to do without a large number of workers. However, Rony Abovitz, CEO of Magic Leap, points out that layoffs affect all levels, from managers to factory employees.

“While our leading team, board of directors and investors still believe in the long-term potential of our intellectual property, short-term income opportunities are currently concentrated on the business side,” said Abovitz. The company considers open its doors to new external investments; They do not even rule out associating with any medical company in the near future. The goal, as he mentions, is to form a strategic partnership that leverages the value of Magic Leap in the business market.

Magic Leap is looking for a buyer

According to information from Blooomberg, the startup was looking for a possible buyer among medical, financial and industrial entities. However, the coronavirus pandemic crossed its path. Everyone knows that the global economy is going through a very difficult time, and it seems that this is only the beginning. Obviously, the situation affected Magic Leap’s short-term plans.

The company laid off dozens of employees the previous year, and despite the decision it was still attractive to some investors. Magic Leap raised over $ 2 billion from renowned companies, including Alphabet (Google), Alibaba, AT&T and NTT Docomo, the latter the largest operator in Japan. We will see how they react to its restructuring.

👇 More in Explica.co