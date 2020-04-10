The singer’s father was one of the fatal victims of COVID-19 in New York

The former singer of the famous group Project One, Magic Juan, known during the 90’s with themes like “The shark”, “Another Night” Y “Materialistic”Among other great successes, he is experiencing one of the most painful losses he has suffered throughout his personal life. His dad, the Dr. James A. Wilson MD, died this April 6 at night because of the coronavirus in the city of NY, indicated the manager and music producer, Remna Remil.

Once again, the protagonist of one of the largest pandemics in history, the COVID19He showed that he does not respect religion, race, creed, and much less economic condition. There are already thousands of people around the world who are being part of this “lottery” called coronavirus.

The singer recently posted a photo with his dad on his Instagram account.

“I just lost my mentor, my rock, my Dad Dr. James A Wilson. He was born in the Dominican Republic… He immigrated to Manhattan and… he was one of the first Dominican doctors practicing in the USA… I will miss you more than my words can express… ”were some of the heartfelt words of Magic Juan for the most important man in her life, her dad.

In addition, he asked the rulers and health authorities to avoid contagion at all costs. He also called on the population and especially his faithful fans to “Stay home and respect quarantine” He added that the use of clinical material to protect against the pandemic is essential: face masks, gloves, gowns and the sanitary measures already established.

Despite the pain that overwhelms him, Magic Juan, together with his manager Remna Remil, are adjusting dates that were suspended due to the situation. Among them, the reunion of Project One, which will be held at the largest annual convention in Zumba Worldwide, Zincon 2020.

Renna He also assured that the artist will take this time to compose and write new themes, but above all “Will do what is within their reach” so that this virus does not continue taking the lives of thousands of innocents in the world.

Here we leave the last video of the singer Magic Juan, which we are sure made his dad proud during all these years.

