Magic Johnson’s message for Alex Rodriguez after purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The message of the legend of the NBA, Magic Johnson in order to Alex Rodriguez after purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The legend of Los Angeles Lakers, Magic johnson, knows a thing or two about what it takes to help own and run a team of the NBA. Magic has ownership interests in both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Sparks, after all. Alex Rodriguez recently it was 50/50 in the purchase of Minnesota Timberwolves and Johnson took to Twitter for his response to the news.

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, former president and CEO of Walmart, bought the Timberwolves for $ 1.5 billion. Shams Charania informed that it will be a 50/50 purchase between the two sides for the team of the NBA from Minnesota.

Here the message:

“Congratulations to my good friend Alex Rodríguez for becoming the owner of the NBA when you buy the Minnesota Timberwolves! @AROD “

Former Lakers great Johnson has had great successes in his time as an owner. In particular, he was present when his Dodgers won the World Series last year over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rodríguez is taking over a franchise that has struggled to the full for more than a decade; quite the opposite of Lakers by Johnson. While Minnesota appears to have two legitimate franchise pillars in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, it is a franchise that has made a playoff appearance (2017-18) since 2003-04. We’re not talking about playoff or series wins. The total number of times they have simply made the postseason is one, since 2003-04.