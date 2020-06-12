After the phenomenon of ‘The las dance’, it was confirmed that ‘Magic’ Johnson will also have a documentary about his life

Only a few weeks after the documentary phenomenon of “The Last Dance“About NBA legend Michael Jordan, Variety magazine said Thursday that another player as iconic as Earvin “Magic” Johnson will have a documentary about his life and career.

In this case it will be a movie They are preparing XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films, who assured that they have had full access to Johnson and that they will also use archival material and interviews with the former player and his closest circle.

“In these unprecedented times we need movies that celebrate heroes more than ever,” said XTR CEO Bryn Mooser.

“As one of the most legendary, hard-working and resilient public figures of our time, the accomplishments of‘ Magic ’Johnson on and off the track are something worth highlighting to the world and we are excited to tell this story,” he added.

Johnson made history in Los Angeles Lakers in the 80s during the golden stage of “Showtime”, in which the Los Angeles team triumphed with a most spectacular basketball.

In those years he won five titles of the NBA and starred in an unforgettable rivalry against the Boston Celtics by Larry Bird.

Johnson was also part of the “Dream Team“American who won the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

On the sidelines, Johnson caused a stir in American society when he announced in the early 1990s that he had tested positive for HIV.

Johnson’s example helped to gradually stigmatize the United States. AIDS disease.

This documentary project on “Magic” Johnson It comes just a few weeks after ESPN triumphed with the documentary series “The Last Dance” about the basketball myth Michael Jordan.

With ten episodes and focused on Jordan’s successes at the helm of the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, “The Last Dance” received almost unanimous applause from the specialized press and was widely echoed on social media.

With information from .