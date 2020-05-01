The Last Dance It is being so successful that ideas for other reports with basketball figures involved are raining down. The one that seems to begin to take shape is one on the figure of Kobe Bryant, something already confirmed by figures from the environment of the ill-fated player. And if that was not enough, Magic Johnson has given some brushstrokes of what we can find in it:

“It is going to happen. I think it was smart to have a camera following him. We will see many scenes of Kobe behind the camera, family scenes, we will get into his private world. It will be wonderful to see a documentary about Kobe Bryant as it is being to see the Michael Jordan. You understand everything much better by looking at the relationships between the players. We will see Kobe once more. “

