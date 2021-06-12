in NBA

Magic Johnson equals Donovan Mitchell with Lebron James, Stephen Curry and kevin Durant

The Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell equaled Magic Johnson Lebron James, Stephen Curry Y kevin durant on the NBA.

If you question the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic johnson, the Hall of Fame firmly believes that Donovan Mitchell has now become one of the elites of the NBA, reaching the heights of players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

Here the data:

After what we have evidently seen of the Utah Jazz star, Donovan Mitchell So far, it is difficult to argue here the claim of Magic johnson.

