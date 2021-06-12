Magic Johnson equals Donovan Mitchell with Lebron James, Stephen Curry and kevin Durant

The Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell equaled Magic Johnson Lebron James, Stephen Curry Y kevin durant on the NBA.

If you question the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic johnson, the Hall of Fame firmly believes that Donovan Mitchell has now become one of the elites of the NBA, reaching the heights of players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

Here the data:

Donovan Mitchell is a bonafide superstar, scoring 45 points in Game 1 and 37 points in Game 2! We have to start mentioning his name more with the KDs, LeBrons, Stephs, etc. – Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 11, 2021

After what we have evidently seen of the Utah Jazz star, Donovan Mitchell So far, it is difficult to argue here the claim of Magic johnson.