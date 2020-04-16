Magic Johnson has compared the world crisis that is being experienced with the coronavirus with which you lived in the eighties and in the early nineties with the AIDS:

“The same problems we had then we are having now: bad information, myth about what cannot happen to the black community, not being well educated in HIV and AIDS. Exactly the same is happening with the coronavirus. ”

According to data from the Associated Press, 42% of those killed by coronavirus in the United States were black. Taking into account that they are 21% of the total population, the percentage is very high.

WHERE WERE YOU 28 YEARS AGO? On September 7, 1991, Magic Johnson announced to the world that he was a carrier of the HIV virus, a virus that was responsible for the disease commonly known as AIDS. How did you experience it? pic.twitter.com/TRSgrqEQEx – ———- —————- (@ 0308oscar) November 7, 2019

This is how Magic explains it: “We really have to face this. So I am satisfied with what the NBA is saying: ‘We have to do something because who is there on the track? Most players are African-American. Most of those who enjoy this sport are African-American. ‘ We love our basketball. It is very important at the moment. ”

Johnson will be filming public service announcements and participating in various virtual discussions aimed at reaching NBA fans of color. Johnson, along with other players and coaches, will conduct a series of online sessions with healthcare professionals and discuss the alleged ways that people of color are more affected by the coronavirus than their white peers.

