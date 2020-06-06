The Cookie Pudding, also known as pudding is a dessert that is prepared in the easiest way, without oven and in 3 or 4 hours. If you want to learn how to make this delicious dessert, I invite you to continue reading this article. You will love it!

June 06, 20201: 20 AM

The Cookie Pudding, also known as pudding It is a dessert that is prepared in the easiest way, without an oven and in 3 or 4 hours. If you want to learn how to make this delicious dessert, I invite you to continue reading this article. You will love it!

This delicious and mellow recipe is made with envelope of prepared for flan and in just 3 hours you can already taste this delicious dessert. The flavor that is concentrated in this Pudding It is a pure cookie, ideal to share as a snack with your family or guests.

Cookie pudding or pudding without oven!

Recipe of how to prepare a biscuit pudding or pudding without oven!

Ingredients

15 Maria Puff pastry cookies or whatever you like the most Half a liter or 500 ml of milk 1 sachet of flan preparation 4 tablespoons of sugar Chocolate syrup

Instructions: Step by step to prepare a Cookie Pudding

Cookie pudding or pudding without oven!

1.- Place a little milk in a bowl, dilute the prepared custard envelope in the milk. Mix the milk well together with the flan preparation until everything is dissolved. If you dilute the milk with cold water you will avoid lumps.

2.- Heat the rest of the milk in a saucepan over low heat and add the sugar, mix well and add the broken cookies. When the cookies are completely full of milk, crush them with a mixer, in case you don’t have any, do it with a fork. Ideally, it should look like a finer pudding.

3.- Once the cookies are crushed, raise the flame of the kitchen, when the mixture of milk and cookies begin to boil add the envelope of flan, diluted in milk previously.

4.- Stir this mixture constantly so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pot, then proceed to reduce the heat. Keep stirring, until the mixture thickens and is at its boiling point.

5.- When the cream is thick, remove and turn off the heat. Reserve for a few minutes, while preparing the mold where you are going to place the pudding, placing a little chocolate syrup, place some cookies on the bottom and pour the mixture you had stored.

Cookie pudding or pudding without oven!

6.- Let the Pudding and keep it in the fridge for about 3 or 4 hours, wait for it to set and cool down well. After the time stored in the fridge, you take the pudding out of the mold on a flat container and that’s it! Serve this tasty Cookie pudding or pudding – no oven! You saw how easy it is!

If you want to see better the preparation of Cookie pudding or pudding, make clip at this link.