Magic Box and Wizard Create the Concept of a SuperThings Flagship

The Wizard Of Game and Magic Box Toys, the fruit of a recent global agreement, have created the Flagship concept of the SuperThings license.

It is a retailtaiment concept in a unique gaming space with an official SuperThings-themed store, the number one license in Spain. In this way, fans of SuperThings and Magic Box Toys collectibles are in luck, since very soon they will be able to enjoy an ideal concept for them in Madrid and / or Barcelona.

The 600 m2 SuperThings Flagship will feature a 150 m2 store space, a 350 m2 gaming and experience space and a 80 m2 birthday room. Said Flagship will recreate Kaboom City, the city of the SuperThings and will feature billboards of the most iconic elements and characters such as SuperThings Headquarter, or some of the ultra-rare characters such as ENIGMA or MR. KING.

What else can we expect?

This innovative proposal called Flagship by SuperThings will have a dynamic store, in which in addition to having all the references of our favorite heroes and villains, we will be able to enjoy game spaces to try any product before buying it or watch the latest webisodes of the Serie. On the other hand, there will also be different Photo opportunities to enjoy our best snapshots and upload them to the RRSS. In addition, the play and experience space will be a total immersion in Kabbom City.

In this way, children can make their dreams come true playing in a SuperThings airjumper, unique in the world. There will also be a digital space for SuperThings kart, where you can enjoy

exciting races with your favorite characters. And of course, you could not miss a giant recreation of Kaboom City with thousands of SuperThings, vehicles, robots, etc. Finally, there is a space designed for the birthday snacks that are celebrated in this center and that will be one of the differential points of this innovative retailtaiment project.

