Maggie’s arc won’t just be about Negan and her

Maggie returns in the final season of The Walking Dead, and showrunners claim her conflict with Negan won’t define her story arc

In season 11 of The Walking Dead, Maggie’s conflict with Negan will not define her character arc. After a hiatus, Lauren Cohan returned as Maggie Rhee in the final episodes of season 10. Maggie left the Hilltop in the fifth episode of season 9 with her son to help a new community of survivors, though she later reveals that it was really for Negan, the man who brutally murdered her husband, Glenn. However, he returned to help his friends fight the Whisperers, but now he must deal with Negan’s new role in his old home.

Negan, played by Jeffery Dean Morgan, is one of the most popular characters in the series. Negan has gone through a complex story arc from ruthless villain to hero. First introduced as the murderous leader of The Saviors, Negan cemented his place as a force to be reckoned with after leading Rick and his group into a trap, and beating Abraham and Glenn to death with his covered baseball bat. barbed wire named Lucille. However, once he was captured, he began to integrate into society, even fighting with the group against Alpha and the Whisperers.

Now that Maggie and Negan are finally facing off again, fans are waiting to see what awaits the two of them. Producer Scott Gimple spoke on Twitch that this will be a major factor in Maggie’s return to Alexandria, but it won’t define Maggie’s arc in the final season.

Instead, Maggie will be defined by her leadership. Gimple explained:

“Seeing this kind of leader emerge from the apocalypse, forged by the apocalypse, I think that’s his story … I think Negan is an incredible complication for that, but hitting him one more time doesn’t define it.”

Maggie is one of the most dynamic characters in the series and has experienced several traumatic losses during her journey. With Maggie being a fan favorite since season 2, her return in season 10 was highly anticipated. Because of this, it would be a shame if the writers didn’t give his character a proper sendoff. As Gimple mentioned earlier, Maggie will have to deal with her confrontation with Negan, but she is a very complex character, so it makes sense that they aren’t just focusing on her relationship with Negan.

From Gimple’s comment, it looks like The Walking Dead will do the character justice in the end, but that remains to be seen. Many popular television series struggle with their final seasons, and The Walking Dead’s ratings have been dropping in recent years due to the quality of the series. Season 11 of The Walking Dead has to tie up several loose ends in its final season and the writers must wrap up the story arcs of several important characters. With that in mind, one can only hope that Maggie’s story ends on a high note and that the final season doesn’t focus solely on the trauma Negan inflicted on her.