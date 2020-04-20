Maggie Simpson is the star of a short film released on social media from the Disney streaming service

Walt disney studios, through the social networks of his content platform, released his short film ‘Playing with destiny‘, A story in which its protagonist is the minor in the cartoon The Simpson, Maggie Simpson, which also celebrates “World Simpsons Day” this Sunday, April 19.

The clock starts now! For 24 hours, you can watch Maggie Simpson in “Playdate with Destiny” right here on @DisneyPlus Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SfuUNQGVAQ – Disney + (@disneyplus) April 19, 2020

The short film was officially released prior to the screening of the director’s animated film Unidos Dan Scanlon, only in theaters in the United States, so on April 10 the production was uploaded to the platform’s catalog Disney +, and now, for 24 hours, they shared it on social networks, so that the public around the world can enjoy it.

At the start of production, five minutes and a few seconds, the message “Disney welcomes ‘The Simpsons'” appears, so “Homer Simpson”And two of its iconic donuts, simulate the image of the Disney mouse, a company acquired in 2019 by Fox, who owned the cartoon of the yellow characters.

Maggie goes with her mother Marge Simpson, to the park “Not responsible for injuries”, In which she is rescued by a boy by name Hudson, of being crushed in a slide, at which point a kind of “premature idyll” begins; both have fun and through their imaginations recreate scenes from quotes that adults have.

The smallest member of the Simpson family is getting ready for a new day in the park, however, she does not expect “Homer Simpson” to take her to the “Broken Ankles Park, from the age of 8 to the reformatory ”, in which he ventures to ride a skateboard and later experiences the disappointment of not seeing Hudson; Maggie will do her best to meet her love of the park a third time.

This is not the first time that the cartoon has released a short film with Maggie as the protagonist, since in 2012 they decided to premiere ‘A Long Day at the Kindergarten’, a production that preceded the screening in theaters of the fourth installment of the film saga saThe ice Age‘; The short film earned a nomination for an Oscar in the category of Best Animated Short.

Playing with destiny, it was shared as part of the celebrations for the 33rd anniversary of the characters of city ​​springfield, who first appeared on April 19, 1987, in the form of short films, and it was until December 17, 1989 that the production was transformed into a cartoon with half-hour episodes.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital