Magdalena Frech defeated tennis player Lesia Tsurenko in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 04:45 CEST

The polish Magdalena Frech, number 153 of the WTA, had no difficulty winning in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros because her opponent, the Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko, number 140 of the WTA, could not appear to the party. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.