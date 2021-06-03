Magda Linette defeats Ashleigh Barty

06/03/2021

On at 14:00 CEST

the australian tennis player Ashleigh barty, number 1 in the WTA and seed number 1, retired during the 30th finals of Roland-Garros when the counter showed 6-1 and 2-2, so the match ended with victory for Magda Linette, Polish, number 45 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The statistics show that the Polish tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 2 times, obtained a 72% first serve, did not commit any double fault, managing to win 78% of the service points. As for the Australian, she could not break her adversary’s serve at any time, she obtained a 39% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 55% of her service points.

The Polish player will play in the round of 32 against the Tunisian player Ons Jabeur, number 26 and seeded number 25, tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is carried out on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players participate. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the guests. In addition, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 12 in パ リ.