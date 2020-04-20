On the day that Governor João Doria decreed quarantine in São Paulo, Magazine Luiza appeared in prime time on TV, announcing free shipping to everyone who bought online. The company also used its best-known spokesperson – businesswoman Luiza Trajano – to talk about the economic challenges ahead and the importance of an effort to protect jobs. These and other initiatives have made the company a positive benchmark during the coronavirus pandemic, according to research by the consultancy HSR.

The survey, conducted in the last three weeks with a thousand consumers, shows Magazine Luiza in first place isolated. On a scale that goes up to 300, Magazine Luiza remains above 220 points, while the second place (the iFood delivery application) appears with 180 points. Still in the “top 5” of the survey are Ambev (161 points), Grupo Boticário (143) and Mercado Livre (131).

All of the top five players took actions with high visibility after the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, says Valéria Rodrigues, managing partner of HSR. Ambev and O Boticário, for example, were quick to use their industrial power to produce gel alcohol. Mercado Livre won the media by changing its logo – which shows two hands shaking hands – for times of social distance. IFood earned extra points for actions to protect its deliveries.

However, the expert says that Magazine Luiza stood out for bringing together different tips, working both with donations and with discount campaigns and clear positioning of its spokespeople. For Valéria, actions like the retailer’s are just a sign of a bigger change to come. “We believe that brands will have to show more of their social side. It is something that will be noticed even after the crisis.”

Agility. The sooner companies take action, the better. “The companies that did most well in terms of communication were those that had their fingers on the pulse of the market, always looking ahead”, says Mario D’Andrea, president of the Brazilian Association of Advertising Agencies (Abap). “Several companies were able to rethink the modus operandi and started to have less stages of approval, either in the launch of products or campaigns.”

The ability to act quickly made a difference for Magazine Luiza, according to Ana Paula Rodrigues, marketing director. “We have daily meetings with the entire team in which each one gives ideas and reports what they are adding to the project”, he explains. The campaigns, in this moment of media pulverization, involve TV, social networks and sending messages by cell phone. “It is a giant learning experience, because each day is a day. It is difficult to predict what will happen.”

In order to use its structure to help those affected by the crisis in practice, with a focus on informal workers, Magazine Luiza organized itself to offer its marketplace – a kind of virtual shopping mall – to both small retailers and individuals. There were just over 100 thousand people registered and 10,000 new companies registered in less than a month. The project, called Partner Magalu, involved the most diverse areas of the company, including the sectors of marketing, innovation and e-commerce.

This attempt to capture consumer needs led Stone, a credit and debit card machine company, to bet on a live show by singer Marília Mendonça. Broadcast from the singer’s home room, the “live” had a peak audience of almost 3.3 million simultaneous views. In total, there were over 54 million views – what Stone says is a world record. The motto was to support a campaign to help the company’s small trader.

“We set up a war room to follow all the conversations that were happening on the internet and we noticed that, after Gustavo Lima’s live, there was a great movement of people asking Marília”, says Alessandra Giner, marketing director at Stone. “We understand that our brand could be part of (this movement) and we look for it.” The event aired just two days later.

The movement of the financial sector in this crisis – with equipment donations by banks like Bradesco and Itaú, interviews with entrepreneurs by XP Investimentos and initiatives aimed at small entrepreneurs at Stone – has not yet appeared in the HSR survey. In the surveys of the last three weeks, no brand in the segment appeared in the “top 10”, according to the consulting partner. “But everything can change. The brands are watching and moving all the time.”

