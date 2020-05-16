United States.- The February 2002 issue of the magazine New York presented the recreation of the kiss of Victory on Japan 1945 between a sailor and a nurse. In the recreation, you can see the aspiring model, Melania Knauss hugging and kissing a surprised firefighter from NY.

At the time, Melania was dating Donald trump, who was a New York real estate developer.

In the photo, Melania was wearing a thigh-length white gown and shiny knee-high boots with stilettos. The cover was for the numbers of Valentine Singles, dedicated to New York firefighters.

A recent article in New York said: “Recently, journalist Matt Haber learned something that we in New York had forgotten. The female model we had hired was a fairly young Slovenian named Melania Knauss, who had been dating a New York real estate developer for several years, and married him a couple of years after that. At the time, we did not expect to work with the future First Lady of the United States. But we do.

Daniel T. Keane, the firefighter in the photo, recalled how he and Melania recreated the famous end of the photo WWII.

Talking with Matt Haber, stated that they had to do par a couple of hundred ’shots, and Melania gave him a big kiss each time.

Keane, now FDNY Battalion Leader, said: “The person who was combing and putting on my makeup said, ‘Do you know who he is?’ And again, I don’t know of any models, I really wasn’t on the scene. And they said, ‘That’s Melania Knauss … that’s Donald Trump’s girlfriend.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s fine.’ “

Three years later, Melania Knauss returned to the cover of New York magazine, this time as Mrs. Trump.

This comes at a time when Melania Trump is under fire for a tweet she posted after the recent trip to India with President Trump.

She wrote: “Thank you @narendramodi for welcoming me and @POTUS to your beautiful country. We are delighted to receive a warm welcome from you and the people of India!”

Critics were quick to comment, and some read:

“I was so delighted that you didn’t eat the specially prepared vegetarian menus that were lovingly prepared for you. Strange way to show your delight!

Is there such a thing as a stutterer @twitter? How many times desperate @melaniatrump will send the same twett, in a failed attempt to defer this (by the way, not even false ‘thoughts and sentences’ from your re: #coronavirus) … “

However, some defended the first lady, with a comment: “We love you first lady and President Trump. Your contributions to the ties between India and the United States will always be remembered. “

