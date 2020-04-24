© estefani arredondo

Magaly Medina during her television program recounted the death of her cousin.

Magaly Medina during the broadcast of her program, took advantage of her space to tell the death of your close relative before COVID-19.

The driver decided to reveal the departure of her cousin, in order to reflect on the pandemic and take it seriously after hundreds of infected and deaths recorded by the virus.

Magaly Medina confessed in her program the death of her cousin by COVID-19

The presenter used some time from her television space to reveal the sad news her family is experiencing due to the death of a person she loved and admired.

“Until tomorrow I woke up to the very bad news that a very dear cousin, to whom I had no time to say goodbye and will not go to her wake because there is no wake, died in the Police hospital by COVID-19,” he said.

In turn, she highlighted the great person her cousin was in life: “A young woman, enthusiastic and compassionate heart. Of those people who should not die. Weeds can go, but not those people with such optimistic hearts “,

“How crazy that the ‘pandemic’ does not reach 13% worldwide to be a pandemic, right? It is just the 1% more people die of the flu, but the world never stopped for it. How with a 1% is a pandemic? Doesn’t fear allow you to discern? ”, He commented as a reference to Juan Francisco’s comment on his social network.

Magaly Medina criticized Juan Francisco for his comment on the coronavirus

After the actor’s publication went viral and received criticism for his words posted on his Twitter, Medina also spoke about him.

The communicator used a strong qualifier when speaking of Juan Francisco’s expressed opinion: “You have to be a donkey. That way of taking this pandemic like a flu is daring. Ignorance is daring and in this case it falls like a ring on your finger ”.

© Provided by Wapa

wapa

ALSO READ: Members of Magaly Medina’s team tested positive for COVID-19

Magaly Medina took advantage of recounting the death of her cousin after criticizing Juan Francisco

The announcer, while commenting on the case of the interpreter, surprised when she declared the departure of her relative, whom she will not be able to fire due to the protection measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Replay video

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement













