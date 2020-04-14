The ex-participant of ‘Falling in love’ delighted the pupil of her Instagram fans

A sensual image in which Magaly Chávez She showed up right out of the shower, it was enough for the former ‘Falling in love’ participant to raise the temperature of her Instagram fans.

In the snapshot that she shared a few days ago, the curvy woman is posing in her room apparently naked, and only covered by a half-open white bathrobe that revealed her legs and part of her “chestiness“

“Total tranquility !!”, is the short text that accompanies the photograph that so far has accumulated thousands of “likes” and compliments.

Prior to this publication, Magaly made an impact by appearing in daring pajamas that highlighted her prominent charms.

