ROME (AP) – Convicted Italian mobsters who had been temporarily transferred from prisons to house arrest for the coronavirus pandemic are being returned to jail, the justice minister said Thursday, after the release was severely criticized.

Minister Alfonso Bonafede was flogged after more than 370 gangsters and drug traffickers were temporarily released from prison to minimize the spread of coronavirus in prisons.

On Thursday, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that one of the inmates returned to prison was head of the Cosa Nostra, Antonio Sacco. He was one of a handful of mafia bosses who obtained temporary release despite being held in solitary cells under strict rules that also include very few occasions to interact with other inmates.

Responding to questions from members of the Chamber of Deputies’ justice commission on Thursday, Bonafede confirmed that the gangsters were ordered to return to prison. “The (administrative) machinery has begun to review the health situation of those who asked to be allowed to leave” prison because they were at risk of contracting COVID-19, the minister said.

Last month, opposition lawmakers demanded that the justice minister explain how an organized crime boss received house arrest due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Not all gangster lawyers persuaded the judges to let their constituents out of prison. A judge in Milan denied the request in that regard to Nitto Santapaola’s lawyers. The court found that Santapaola, who according to prosecutors for decades led the Cosa Nostra in Catania, Sicily, had little risk of contracting coronavirus precisely because of prison restrictions for high-level gangsters.

But the release of other bosses generated calls from the opposition to Bonafede’s resignation. When he did not, opposition lawmakers filed a motion of distrust against him in Parliament, which will almost certainly be considered this month.