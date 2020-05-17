As we have been with feels in recent days. First Tony Hawk and now 2K Games announces the arrival of Mafia Trilogy. A collection that includes the three games released to date, the first two with improved versions. All information will be revealed on May 19, 2020.

The circle of life

I love all the topics related to gangsters, but I must be honest, I have only played the first Mafia completely, the second I left it halfway and the third did not touch it (I failed them, I know). That is why Mafia Trilogy I am struck by why I would like to complete these games, especially the second one.

Life around the mafia is always the same, you enter, sometimes unintentionally, and when you realize you are in a family that it is even impossible to leave, at least in a good way. That is what I liked most about these games, the way of portraying this life, and I hope that, at least with the first one, the facelift will be noticed, although even today it still looks good.

good memories

The theme of feels, which probably brings Mafia Trilogy, has to do with the first game in the series. For me, one of the most logical titles I’ve been able to try. I say this because, for example, you can damage the wheel of a vehicle before facing a boss so that he cannot escape.

Enemies run out of ammo just like one. Reloading with the chamber filled means that you are going to lose the ammunition that you already had reloaded. In the end, all that remained was to be able to collect the bullets that we have not used from the ground.

But it was so much more. The music, the characters, the setting, the missions. I never forget the car competition, the attack from the abandoned prison and the theft of Whiskey bottles. They could have just remastered the first one and I would be happy.