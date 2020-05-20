Last week 2K surprisingly announced Mafia: Trilogy, with the promise of offering more information in the coming days. Well, the time has come and the company has kept its word. This collection will include the definitive versions of the first three installments in the series, and will be available on August 28, 2020.

Although this information had already been revealed on the Microsoft Store, 2K has confirmed that each game will be available with all additional content and visual improvements, They vary depending on each delivery. It should be noted that in this collection, the three titles are not available from the beginning, and will arrive in stages. Each one has also received a different treatment, either remake or remastered.

To get started, Mafia: Definitive Edition will be available until August 28, Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition will come to you on May 19, that is, today. Each title can be purchased separately digitally and physically, or together in Mafia: Trilogy. Those who purchase this collection digitally before August 28 will be able to access Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition immediately.

However, the physical edition of Mafia: Trilogy will only be available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and in some regions of Asia, at the moment there is no news about a launch in America.

Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition feature all additional original add-on content. In the case of the second installment, we have a 4K compatible remastering. On the other hand, the original Mafia game is a remake from scratch, which features an updated script filled with new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional scenes; completely new sequences and game features; the same stellar game engine that powered the cinematics in Mafia III; and other improvements.

This is what Haden Blackman, president and CCO in Hangar 13, commented on the remake of the original Mafia:

“The original Mafia had such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much fans of the series still revere it. Almost 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of gamers and give lifelong fans a chance to relive Tommy’s history with a modern stellar performance, as well as new elements of history and characteristic gameplay ”.

Those who pre-order Mafia: Definitive Edition, as well as players who buy the digital version or reserve the physical version of Mafia: Trilogy, before August 28 they will receive the additional content of “The Chicago Outfit” for this title This content pack includes:

-Exclusive player set: The Don.

-Exclusive vehicle: Smith V12 Limousine.

-Exclusive weapon mask: semi-automatic gold.

Further, Players can sign up for a 2K account to unlock these bonus items for each game:

–Mafia: Definitive Edition: Black Cats Motorcycle Pack

–Mafia II: Definitive Edition: Made Man Pack.

–Mafia III: Definitive Edition: classic three-piece suit and IL Duca revolver.

Last but not least, Mafia II: Definitive Edition will automatically be awarded to all existing Mafia II owners on Steam today at no additional cost. Additionally, all existing Mafia III owners on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam will be upgrading to Mafia III: Definitive Edition today at no extra cost. Everyone who owns these two titles will receive special discounted upgrade offers to complete their trilogy via in-game menus within each of the Mafia titles.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Mafia: Definitive Edition and Mafia: Trilogy will arrive until August 28, 2020 on the same platforms.

Via: Business Wire

