Punctual to the appointment, 2K and Hangar 13 have revealed all the details of the ‘Mafia Trilogy‘, a collection that includes the definitive editions of the franchise, inviting players to live like a gangster throughout three distinct eras of organized crime in the United States.

Combined, criminal dramas have sold over 18 million units worldwide. Now, for the first time on modern consoles, players will be able to experience all three installments, together in a definitive saga. Mafia Trilogy includes:

Mafia: Ultimate Edition –A remake of the beloved classic made from scratch.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition –An ultra HD remastering of the fan favorite.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition –A reintroduction of the narrative work.

From the publisher they announce that players who buy ‘Mafia Trilogy’ digitally before August 28, will be able to access ‘Mafia II: Definitive Edition’ and ‘Mafia III: Definitive Edition’ immediately atPlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, and download ‘Mafia: Ultimate Edition’ as soon as it becomes available on August 28. For its part, the same day a physical edition will also be on sale.

‘Mafia: Definitive Edition’, ‘Mafia II: Definitive Edition’ and ‘Mafia III: Definitive Edition’ can also be purchased individually. The second and third installments are now available as separate purchases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam, and will arrive at the Epic Games Store and Stadia at a later date. Both ‘Mafia II: Final Edition’ and ‘Mafia III: Final Edition’ present all the original additional content, in addition to4K compatible images remastered for Mafia II.

‘Mafia: Final Edition’ is the highlight of the collection. Remade from scratch, it’s abouta faithful and expanded remakeIt not only significantly improves the graphics and mechanics of the original, but also delves into its story, and adds an updated script filled with new dialogues, expanded background stories, and additional scenes.

Mafia II – Boom Boom Trailer

