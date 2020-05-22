By Rodolfo León

05/21/2020 2:56 pm

Over time, Mafia III It has become a success story for 2K Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Since its launch in October 2016, the franchise’s third installment has already exceeded seven million copies sold worldwide. According to its publisher, Mafia It is one of their most important IPs, and they have no plans to abandon it soon.

Karl Slatoff, President of Take-Two, revealed the information during its most recent financial report. In addition to revealing Mafia III sales to date, Slatoff also talked about Mafia: Trilogy, which launched digitally earlier this week:

“In terms of the opportunity with Mafia, this has been an amazing and successful franchise for us over the years between Mafia, Mafia II, Mafia III. To give you an idea, Mafia III has already sold more than 7 million units. Mafia II was also extremely successful at the time and the former as well, so it has been a significant contributor to us. We are very excited about the trilogy. They are the same three games, but obviously there are a lot of improvements in them. Mafia: Definitive Edition will basically be a complete remake. It is not created from scratch, but there will be new technology, there will be new voice acting, new mechanics and much more than that. We have a lot of work to do … It is very important to us as a franchise. We are very excited for its launch. ”

Even if Mafia: Trilogy It is already available to be purchased digitally, for now you can only play the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and Mafia III. Mafia: Definitive Edition, will not arrive until August 28.

Via: Wccftech

