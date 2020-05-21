By Rodolfo León

05/20/2020 5:57 pm

Mafia II: Definitive Edition debuted yesterday in PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and it seems that fans of the console of Sony they were not very happy with this remastered version. Despite including improvements in the visual section, such as textures, lighting and particles, its performance left much to be desired.

Hundreds of annoying users have reported in official forums and social networks that the game suffers from serious performance problems in PS4. It is not like the title is unplayable or that it is one hundred percent broken, but it does present problems that should not exist to begin with.

In PS4 Pro, Mafia II it seeks 60 frames per second, which it never keeps stable. As such, the version of PS4 Standard suffers even more in this section. There are also reports from users that they have had to restart main missions because the buttons don’t work as they should or because they get stuck in the environment.

There are even problems with audio. Multiple clips on Youtube they show that the cinematics are at an extremely high volume, while the gameplay is at a relatively low volume. And during certain scenes, the audio mix is ​​a mess.

In short, this remastering did not meet expectations, but luckily these issues can be fixed in the future with a patch or update. We just hope that the remake of the first Mafia do not suffer from these inconveniences.

Source: Reddit

