Mafia, government, President

SONORA.

When inaugurating the headquarters of the National Guard in Caborca, Sonora, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a message to organized crime by stating that it is priceless.

The head of the Executive reiterated that the decision to create the National Guard was historic, since its predecessor, the Federal Police, was insufficient to combat organized crime.

He said that he is not interested in accumulating wealth or titles to achieve happiness.

The mafia have it difficult because how are they going to do? If we have no price. What we consider most important in our life is honesty and this doctrine, this philosophy is what we want to spread, a new current of thought, “said the head of the Executive, from Caborca.

The president said that for him, happiness is not based on accumulating wealth.

We don’t care about money, we have no price (…) My philosophy is to be happy not because of the material goods that I accumulate, because of titles or because of fame. I believe that happiness is being well with oneself, ”López Obrador stressed.

He stressed that he aspires for the National Guard to be impregnated with that philosophy that, he said, the Army and the Navy have.

The president said that the National Guard has a 75% approval among the population, and is only surpassed by the Mexican Army and the Navy, which reach levels of 85% approval.

The president inaugurated the Caborca ​​barracks in the company of Governor Claudia Pavlovich and the governor-elect, Alfonso Durazo.

The secretaries of the Navy, Security and Citizen Protection and the National Guard were also present.

Sonora will do more than well “

The president assured that Sonora will do more than well with the next governor, Alfonso Durazo.

The governor-elect has accompanied the president on his tour of Sonora since Friday, along with the current governor, Claudia Pavlovich.

Yesterday they were at the delivery of community development works in Nogales.

I am very grateful that the governor of Sonora is ending her term with an attitude of responsibility and respect for the inauguration, which she presides, and I am sure that it will go very well, remarkably well for Sonora with Alfonso Durazo ”, said the president.

Throughout the six-year term, urban improvement works have been delivered for an amount of 400 million pesos.

The most important works are those carried out in popular areas, not flashy ones, which are carried out in city centers, ”he said.

President López Obrador concludes his tour of Sonora this Sunday with a visit to Hermosillo.

AMU