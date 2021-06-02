Maestro Joao sentences Sandra Pica for “montajista” and confirms that she has already had something with Julen

The reproaches to Sandra Pica continue. Already in Honduras Connection, Maestro Joao, Tom Brusse’s defender, had a hard confrontation with the Catalan when he told her that had put the French “at the feet of the horses” and that she hadn’t been clear with him.

This became clear this Tuesday, in Survivors: in no man’s land, the program presented by Carlos Sobera. In it took place a salvation ceremony whose beneficiary turned out to be Gianmarco Onestini. This implied that Brusse was still nominated.

He asked for support from his family, his friends … and Sandra Pica, something that corroborated what many have pointed out for weeks: that the Frenchman interpreted the words of the Catalan in Survivors as a wake-up call and it was still at your disposal.

When reconnecting with the set, Carlos Sobera wanted to know the opinion of Mastro Joao, who once again was not subtle with Sandra. Joao said that Pica was convinced that I would go to Survivors with Tom. So much so, that he had bikinis bought for the adventure and had gone with him to a clinic to perfect his body for the contest.

That is why, knowing that Melyssa was going to the contest, Pica designed a strategy to gain prominence, according to Joao. He also wanted to make it clear that Brusse has nothing to do with Sandra’s supposed montage and that her visit only served to destabilize Tom’s contest and everyone else’sHe pointed out in reference to the alleged disclosures of information from abroad.

For Joao, another problem is his envy. He said that it was he who was supposed to run the Frenchman’s social networks and that, when she found out, he became ill, causing Brusse to give him his passwords. In addition, he recalled that as soon as the program started, Pica changed the passwords to ensure that Joao did not enter.

Finally, the seer recalled that Sandra has already had more than a rapprochement with Julen, something that Marta López confirmed and that Pica herself implied in Honduras Connection, where she assured that there was no problem because she had left Tom before.