Maestre-Crowley for WBA Interim Welterweight Title

Two-time Venezuelan Olympian Gabriel Maestre (3-0, 3 KOs) will get a title shot in his fourth fight. Maestre, 34, will face Cody Crowley (19-0, 9 KOs) for the interim WBA welterweight title on an Aug. 7 telecast from The Armory in Minneapolis. Maestre has WBA # 4, while Crowley has WBA # 12.

The undercard will also include WBA # 1 welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) in a non-tltle ten rounds against former world champion Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) and former world champion of two Devon Alexander divisions. “The Great” (27-6-1, 14 KOs) versus Luke Santamaría (11-2-1, 7 KOs) in another ten-round welterweight bout.