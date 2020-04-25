The Venezuelan dictatorship agreed on Friday the occupation for six months of a consortium of oilseeds in the center of the country and imposed “supervised sales” in Alimentos Polar, the largest agri-food company, and two other companies in an attempt to stop the advance of inflation that worsened amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus and that has sparked some protests in the interior of the country in recent days

After months of relaxing the controls, Nicolás Maduro’s socialist regime resumed its old economic policies and agreed to temporary occupation for 180 days , with the possibility of being extended, of the Portuguese Oilseed Consortium (Coposa), which operates in the center of the country.

By announcing the measure, the vice president of the dictatorship Delcy Rodríguez said, in a transmission from the state television, that the occupation of Coposa seeks to “guarantee production” and ensure that “this distortion factor does not become a speculative marker price.”

Likewise, “supervised sale” was established at Alimentos Polar, the sausage makers Plumrose and a slaughterhouse in the center of the country to guarantee that the agreed prices are “respected” and to supervise the recipients of the products, Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez’s announcements coincided with the audits undertaken by the state National Superintendency for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights (SUNDDE) in large stores and product distribution centers that led to the adjustment of prices of some foods in one of the largest supermarket chains from the country.

The measures come two days after Maduro threatened to take severe action against businessmen, whom he accused of using the pandemic crisis and quarantine to execute an “onslaught” and “harm the country.”

In the midst of the health emergency due to the new coronavirus, which has left 308 infected and 10 died to date, according to the figures of the regime, the prices of food and other goods have undergone a sharp acceleration due in part to the more than double jump that the black market exchange rate has registered in the last month, which is around 195,000 bolivars to the dollar, and food distribution problems, caused by fuel shortages that have increased transportation costs.

Inflation reached 13.3% in March, which brought the accumulated rate of the first quarter to 124%, announced on Friday the Central Bank of Venezuela. Analysts estimate that the price index will undergo a stronger acceleration in April due to the rise in prices of many foods, goods and services.

For two years the South American nation has been submerged in a hyperinflation process that has complicated the economic and social crisis.

The situation of many companies, businesses and independent workers, who represent close to half of the country’s workforce, has worsened due to the quarantine imposed by the regime since March and which paralyzed much of the economy.

In an attempt to offset the impact of the economic downturn, Maduro’s dictatorship began to distribute bonuses to formal and informal workers for an amount equivalent to two dollars, which are already insufficient due to the advance of hyperinflation.

The galloping advance in prices, economic paralysis and fuel shortages have become the trigger for some street protests and looting of businesses that have been recorded in recent days in some cities in the center and east of the country. In the southeastern town of Upata, Bolívar state, a violent protest occurred on Thursday that left one deceased and two wounded by firearms.