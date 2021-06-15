Maduro’s line for the covid vaccine is no guarantee

(Bloomberg) – Editor’s Note: There are few places as chaotic or dangerous as Venezuela. “Life in Caracas” is a series of stories that seeks to capture the surreal quality of living in a land in total disorder.

Iván Arias had been standing for six hours in what is possibly the longest line to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the world when I found him Monday morning. The Caribbean sun was blazing hot and Arias, 75, looked exhausted.

This was the fourth day in a row that he had risen long before dawn to line up with hundreds of other elderly Venezuelans in front of a state hotel in central Caracas. For the previous three days, he had gone home, unvaccinated and hungry, around noon. Today, however, he was determined not to give up so easily. She arrived even earlier, at 4 am, and packed an arepa stuffed with sausage, eggs, and cheese. At 10 in the morning, he had barely advanced.

“What this government is doing to the Venezuelan people is humiliating,” he told me.

In the land of endless lines – for food, for the ATM, for water, for fuel – many of them have fortunately regressed lately, as a result of the socialist government’s sudden adoption of the free market economy. But the emergence of the vaccination line has been a stark reminder of how woefully messy public policies remain under the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Delays in making payments to the Covax global mechanism program – which the Maduro regime attributes to US sanctions – have left the country dependent on allies China and Russia for vaccines. Less than 2% of the population has received a single dose, one of the lowest percentages in the world. Only medical personnel and people over the age of 60 are eligible. Meanwhile, the virus continues. Even the official data of the regime recognize a rebound in cases and deaths.

It was painful to watch seniors crawl in lines that snaked through blocks. They arrived in wheelchairs and on crutches. They had respiratory diseases and skin infections. A blind man arrived only shortly after dawn. His white shirt and black pants were riddled with holes, and the homemade covid-proof masks he wore, one on top of the other, were ripped. He was instructed to sit next to a towering statue near the front of the line, where, like everyone else, he waited for hours. The economic collapse has been hard on all Venezuelans, but this generation has had the worst.

There were many discussions that day about who had been selected by text message and who had not. Soldiers supervising the lines insisted that only those who had received a text message calling them would be vaccinated, but the vast majority of those in line would not. The system seemed arbitrary to them (how were these decisions made? They asked, and what about all those people who don’t have cell phones?). And they prepared for an endless wait. “We’re not going to go,” they began to sing in unison at 5 in the morning. Some had arrived at midnight.

Around noon my colleagues and I packed up our things and headed back to the office. A couple of hours later, one of them received a phone call. It was Iván Arias. I was elated. He had finally gotten his vaccine.

Original Note: In Maduro’s Covid Vaccine Lines, an Hours-Long Wait for No Shot

