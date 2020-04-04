Maduro will deploy “artillery” in the face of “armed actions” against VenezuelaCaracas, Apr 4 2020 (.) – The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Friday that he will mobilize “artillery pieces” as defense against alleged plans to generate “armed actions” in the Caribbean country with financing from the United States and Colombia. “I have ordered, within the framework of the permanent operation ‘Bolivarian Shield’, the mobilization of artillery pieces to be prepared for the fight for peace,” said Maduro. ‘Bolivarian Shield’ are exercises soldiers summoned by the socialist president last February, with which he renewed the “anti-imperialist” rhetoric against the United States at a time when Washington is increasing its pressure by increasing sanctions against Venezuela and its oil industry and accusing Maduro of “narcoterrorism”. offer a balance on the cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 153 infections and seven deaths, Maduro assured that there are groups “finances two from the United States and Colombia, who believe that they can take advantage of the pandemic and the quarantine to (execute) terrorist actions, coup attempts. “” There are groups that cannot cope with hatred and these days are preparing armed and violent actions, “said the Venezuelan president during a meeting with ministers broadcast on state television. Maduro, who is starring in a power struggle with opposition parliamentary chief Juan Guaidó, recognized by fifty countries as interim president of Venezuela, asked all “political forces” reach a “truce” that allows a “humanitarian agreement” to confront the pandemic. The president points to Guaidó, whom he calls a “puppet” of the Donald Trump administration, after the United States offered 15 million dollars for information that allow him and other senior leaders of Chavismo to be detained. The government links the opposition leader to the recent seizure of an arsenal in Colombi a, who according to Caracas would be sent to Venezuela to carry out attacks that included the murder of Maduro.mbj / erc / yow