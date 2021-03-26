Maduro sued in Miami for death of opposition councilman – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- The family of the late Venezuelan opposition councilor Fernando Albán, who died on October 8, 2018 while in prison in Caracas (Venezuela), sued in Miami the Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro, other Venezuelan authorities and the Colombian guerrilla FARC for ” damages, “according to court documents.

Among those sued by Meudy Albán Osio, the widow of the councilor for First Justice, and her children María Fernanda and Fernando Albán Osio, are the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Maikel Moreno, the Attorney General , Tarek Saab, and the Minister of Electricity and former Minister of Internal Relations, Nestor Reverol.

The plaintiffs accuse all of them of “heading a criminal organization that tortures and murders its enemies.”

Other defendants are the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the Cartel de los Soles, an organization supposedly made up of Venezuelan generals and dedicated to drug trafficking.

The case was assigned to Judge Darrin P. Gayles of the Southern District of Florida courts.

The newspaper El Nuevo Herald, the first to report on this lawsuit filed in early March, spoke with the Albán family’s lawyer, Jaime Guttman, who pointed out that the court documents speak for themselves and the plaintiffs “have no plans. to speak to journalists at this time. “

The civil lawsuit is protected by the law of Civil Blackmail, Influence and Corrupt Organizations (RICO, for its acronym in English), used successfully to prosecute major figures of organized crime.

Fernando Albán was arrested for allegedly implicated in the alleged drone attack during a military parade in which Nicolás Maduro participated on August 4, 2018.

The government assures that Albán committed suicide while he was in police custody, but the family and the Venezuelan opposition assured that he was assassinated.

According to the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, Albán died after jumping from the window of a tenth floor of the building of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) in Caracas.

According to the Saab version, Albán asked permission to go to the bathroom and from there he threw himself into the void and died.

The then Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Néstor Reverol, also paid for the version of “suicide.”

Julio Borges, coordinator of the Primero Justicia party, accused Nicolás Maduro’s regime of being responsible for a “vile murder” and so did other opposition leaders.

Even the archdiocese of Caracas, to which Albán was closely linked, said that the official version had left them “perplexed and full of reasonable doubts about the thesis of an alleged suicide, not corroborated by a thorough and objective investigation.”

Luisa Ortega Díaz, who was Venezuela’s attorney general and is in exile in Colombia, assured that Albán drowned while being interrogated “because they were torturing him with a bag.”

In 2018 Albán participated in a United Nations session in New York in which he denounced serious human rights violations in Venezuela.

His party maintained that this was the real reason for his arrest and denied that it was part of any homicidal attempt against Maduro.