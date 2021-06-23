Maduro Reforms Would Halt Venezuela’s Free Fall: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Although it continues in the heights, the Venezuelan hyperinflation has been moderated by the hand of Delcy Rodríguez, Vice President and Minister of Economy, who has implemented reforms such as the elimination of price controls and exchange restrictions, and a reduction of subsidies for essential products. In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg, Rodríguez said that the reforms implemented are consistent with the government’s guiding principles of Bolivarian socialism. Annual inflation has slowed to 2,266% annually from more than 300,000% in 2019, while in monthly terms, it has slowed further, to around 20% in May.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP