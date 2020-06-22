British justice began to examine on Monday who he recognizes as President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro or Juan Guaidó, a previous step to decide on the return of a billion dollars in gold deposited in the Bank of England and claimed on « humanitarian » grounds.

The hearings, held by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic, should last a maximum of four days and it is unknown whether Judge Nigel Teare of the London High Court Commercial Court will make a decision immediately afterward.

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), chaired by Calixto Ortega, sued in May before said court to recover more than 30 tons of gold that it has deposited in the vaults of the British institution and assures that it needs a « humanitarian emergency » to fight coronavirus

But the Bank of England claims to be caught between this BCV board of directors and another rival, appointed by Guaidó, whom fifty countries – including the United Kingdom – consider « interim president of Venezuela until reliable elections can be held » .

Therefore, before addressing the issue of the return of gold, the magistrate decided to determine, in this separate case, who the court recognizes as the legitimate representative of the Venezuelan republic, ultimate owner of the bullion.

– « Alice in Wonderland » –

Guaidó’s appointment of an alternative BCV board « has a certain Alice in Wonderland character, » said Ortega’s lawyer Nick Vineall, who spent the first day arguing that the United Kingdom « unequivocally recognizes » the Maduro government despite considering it « illegitimate ».

« The recognition of a government has nothing to do with its approval, » he said.

And he presented numerous examples to demonstrate that the executive of Boris Johnson and that of Nicolás Maduro have continued to maintain « complete, reciprocal and normal diplomatic relations »: since the presence of the Venezuelan ambassador Rocío del Valle Maneiro in a list of foreign representatives on the occasion of the Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday until exchanges of diplomatic complaints.

Vineall also defended that these relations do not exist with Guaidó’s representative in London, Vanessa Neumann, who does not have a diplomatic visa or access to the diplomatic headquarters of Venezuela.

He also assured that « recognition is made to a government and not to an individual » and that Guaidó does not direct « any government in exile, nor is there a parallel government in Caracas. »

– « Maduro’s kleptocratic regime » –

It is not a question of determining the government, but « who is the president of Venezuela, » said the representative of the other party, Andrew Fulton, accusing Vineall of distracting the judge from the « relevant question. »

He recalled that the British Foreign Ministry recognized Guaidó in a statement in February 2019.

And he assured that the objective of his client in relation to gold is « to safeguard » the country’s assets and « guarantee that they are not dissipated by Maduro’s kleptocratic regime. »

Venezuela, the country with the largest proven oil reserves in the world, is mired in a deep economic and humanitarian crisis.

The existence of two rival « presidents » has made it difficult for the regime to access the funds it has in the international financial system, even in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, which has officially caused dozens of deaths in the country.

Maduro’s government has spent a year and a half, long before the appearance of the new coronavirus, unsuccessfully trying to repatriate the gold stored in London.

But Guaidó has written twice to the British authorities, in 2019 and 2020, asking them to reject it.

And Fulton defended that the Venezuelan Supreme Court, which determined the appointments made by Guaidó as illegal and invalid, « is not an independent court. »

The British court’s decision may set an important precedent for other Venezuelan assets locked abroad.

The court must also examine starting Tuesday whether it can rule on these issues with important political and diplomatic implications.

The main cause, over the return of the bullion, could go beyond September, Teare warned.

