Photo: The Security Council meeting this time was held by videoconference. EFE / File

UNITED NATIONS, USA.- Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro managed to get Russia and the US, and their respective allies, to cross harsh accusations on Wednesday at the UN Security Council, where Moscow wanted the battered and squalid adventure of mercenaries from Two weeks ago, in a session chaired by the Dominican Republic, as a non-permanent member.

The Russian convocation served to denounce again the alleged US and Colombian involvement in this fact of ambitious purpose and little military execution, although Washington assured that all this is nothing more than a Chavista attempt to divert attention from political and social affairs. , economic and truly serious health.

The forthcoming arrival of vessels from Iran to Venezuela, with fuel and spare parts to attempt the resurrection of the Venezuelan oil industry, will continue to bring the matter to the fore.

Gathered by videoconference at the Russian request, the United Nations Security Council addressed for the first time the so-called “Operation Gideon”, aborted on May 3 and 4 by the Madurista authorities, who claim that it left eight dead and almost fifty detained.

Russia, which is Maduro’s main support in the Security Council, defended that these attacks supposed a violation of the Venezuelan sovereignty by foreign agents and proposed to the rest of the members of this instance of the UN a statement of condemnation.

For the United States, this “supposed coup d’état” is nothing more than a Chavista attempt to “distract and confuse” to cover up its “extrajudicial killings” and, furthermore, a management of the country that does nothing but deteriorate day by day.

RUSSIA GOES AGAINST US

Moscow Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy recalled that there are two American citizens among the detainees and stressed that it is very hard to believe that Washington was not aware of the operation.

“Unfortunately, the US has a history of treating Latin America as its backyard,” Polyanskiy said, stressing that it is now Venezuela “on the menu” of the US government and that the Donald Trump Administration does not even care to cover it up.

In this sense, he denounced that the maritime operation against drug trafficking launched by the US in the Caribbean is a reality a “military operation” and attacked the decision to offer a reward for the capture of Maduro, accused by the US Justice of drug trafficking .

“Today we want to ask: What is the true purpose of the parade of the US Navy in the Caribbean? Are there more mercenaries on the ground in Venezuela? Who is responsible for attacks on critical infrastructure, including power grids? “Said Polyanskiy.

The Russian representative also drew attention to the links between the operation and the team of opposition leader Juan Guaidó and considered that this disqualifies him as a political interlocutor when negotiating with the authorities.

THE US REITERATES THAT I WAS NOT INVOLVED

In her reply, immediately afterward, the US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, reiterated that her government “was not involved” in the operation and that it “categorically rejects” any accusation in this regard.

“In fact, the only nations that appear to be violating Venezuelan sovereignty are Russia and Cuba, which without the approval of the National Assembly send military officers and mercenaries to the country,” said Craft.

The diplomat said the US is investigating the “alleged operation” and that, while it cannot publicize everything it has gathered, it is “obvious” that the plot had been uncovered and “fully penetrated by the regime” well in advance.

The Colombian ambassador, Guillermo Fernández de Soto, also spoke at the meeting, assuring that his country has also not carried out any type of covert action and rejected the Venezuelan accusations, stressing that at no time has it violated international law and that the “restoration »Of democracy in the neighboring country is a« moral imperative »for the entire global community.

THE GOVERNMENT OF MADURO REPORTS AN AGGRESSION

The Venezuelan representative, Samuel Moncada, denounced an “aggression” against his country, accused the United States and Colombia of being behind the attacks and of now protecting those responsible for the plot, while saying that the investigations continue and there is evidence that Other actions are being prepared.

In addition, he accused Trump of committing “crimes against humanity” for his sanctions against Venezuela that impact the civilian population and of behaving like a “gangster” for his threats to use force against the Maduro government.

“The Government of the United States and its allies are creating a lawless space in international relations where they can disregard their obligations under international law and impose tyrannical, whimsical and colonial practices on the rest of the world,” Moncada denounced.

THE UN URGES A POLITICAL NEGOTIATION

The UN’s head of Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, was in charge of opening the meeting and tiptoed about “Operation Gideon,” insisting above all on the organization’s position that only political negotiation between the different Venezuelan parties. will allow to overcome the crisis.

That approach was the one defended by many countries of the Security Council that. Although it has addressed the Venezuelan question on numerous occasions, it still does not take any action on it.

Given the fracture between the United States and Russia – two of the body’s permanent members and, therefore, with the right of veto – it is practically impossible for any decision on Venezuela to leave the Security Council, according to diplomatic sources. EFE