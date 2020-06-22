The President of Venezuela declared his willingness to dialogue with his US counterpart

. –

Caracas.- The Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, affirmed this Monday that he is willing to talk with the US president, Donald Trump, in a respectful way, as he did in 2015 with the then Vice President and today Democratic candidate for the White House Joe Biden.

« My answer is that, just as I met with Biden and we talked at length in a respectful manner, which was recorded at the time, also when I need to, I am willing to respectfully talk with President Donald Trump, » Maduro told the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN).

In the terse statement, Mature He added that « in the same way » that he spoke to Biden in 2015, when he was vice president, he would do so with Trump.

The US president said Monday that he would only meet with Mature to discuss his « peaceful departure from power », shortly after stating in an interview that he was open to holding that meeting.

« Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS be against socialism and with the people of Venezuela. My Government has always been on the side of FREEDOM and against the oppressive regime of Maduro! I would only meet with Maduro to address a topic: a peaceful exit from power! « Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter message is a reaction to the interview published on Sunday by the digital newspaper Axios in which he was open to meet with Mature, a possibility that was also considered during the 2018 UN General Assembly, but which never came to pass.

« Maybe he would think about it. Maduro would like to meet (with me). And I never object to meeting, I very rarely oppose it, » Trump answered the question of whether he would meet the Venezuelan president during the interview, which he had place last Friday.

According to the AVN, the meeting between Mature and Biden was produced at the inauguration ceremony of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, images today reproduced by the also Venezuelan state television channel (VTV).