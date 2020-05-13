This Tuesday, President Nicolás Maduro announced 30 more days of confinement for Venezuela, which has 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduroannounced a second extension of the state of alarm which started on March 13, to last until June 13, due to the pandemic of COVID-19 which so far reaches 423 people in the country, with only 10 dead.

“I announce the renewal of the decree of the state of alarm, today May 12, by 30 days more. I am going to renew the decree of the state of alarm for 30 more days to continue protecting our people, ”said the president in a meeting with part of his cabinet at the Miraflores Presidential Palace.

Venezuela does not record deaths from the new coronavirus since last April 20, according to official data, while the Government insists on the need to radicalize protection measures to avoid sprouts.

Even if Mature did not announce the extension of the quarantine National law that started on March 17, the first renewal of the state of alarm, decreed in mid-April, included 30 more days of confinement for the entire population, with subsequent temporary exit permits for children and the elderly.

The president questioned the de-escalation of the quarantine that several countries have launched, mainly in Europe, considering that the reopening of bars, clubs and bookstores is not a priority for the Venezuelan economy.

In the Venezuelan case, he explained, the reopening of bakeries and some restaurants with security measures such as distancing between customers, the use of masks and gloves or the delivery of goods at home.

“Between quarantine and production there is no contradiction,” reiterated the president who called not to fall into “stupidities,” alluding to the measures of lack of confidence dictated by other countries.

The Executive proclaims that the Venezuelan quarantine is voluntary, but the security forces have arrested or intimidated numerous people who decide to walk on public roads at certain times.

Furthermore, the Government keeps the transit from one region to another, a measure that has been strengthened by the gasoline shortage that affects the country with the largest proven oil reserves.

With information from EFE