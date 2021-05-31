Maduro expects Venezuela to receive doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, has stated this Sunday that it hopes to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 through the COVAX mechanism.

“We are looking for the one from Johnson & Johnson, the Janssen, that we have asked the COVAX system”, Maduro has indicated in the Venezuelan television network (VTV).

For his part, the Vice Minister of Health of Venezuela, Gerardo Briceño, has indicated that “there is a high probability” that this drug will reach the country.

“At this moment, after canceling all the allocation that COVAX asked us to pay, we are already choosing the possible vaccine allocations”Briceño said in Globo Vision.

This weekend has started the second phase of the Mass Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 in Venezuela, which will begin the process of immunization of the general population. Likewise, Maduro has indicated this Sunday that 500,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine have arrived in Venezuela on his Twitter account.

