Maduro exhibits his ‘skills’ with the samurai sword after giving him a Steven Seagal

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, drove this Tuesday a samurai sword given to him by the American actor Steven Seagal, whom the president received at the presidential palace of Miraflores, in Caracas, as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Before the cameras of the state channel VTV, the president He drew the sword with Seagal’s help and immediately began to wield it, and then extend a hug to the actor, whom he received with “great joy.”

The meeting itself, in which the first lady, Cilia Flores, the president of Parliament, the Chavista Jorge Rodríguez and the Minister of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez, also participated, there were no statements.

Caracas: 🇻🇪 | Hollywood actor Steven Seagal meets with Maduro at the Miraflores Palace:

Seagal received Russian citizenship and is a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. 📽️ Courtesy # 4May #VenprensaInforma pic.twitter.com/c0JOnWuGec – Venezuelan Press (@VENPRENSA) May 5, 2021

Maduro has received in his office different representatives of the artistic world, such as the Mexican singer Juan Gabriel in 2013 or the Brazilian Beth Carvalho in 2014.

Steven Segal has become a controversial figure after being mentioned in alleged cases of sexual harassment in the world of cinema, as well as for the great admiration he professes for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin (the actor has acquired the Russian nationality), and for their participation in armed volunteer groups that monitor the border with Mexico to combat illegal immigration.