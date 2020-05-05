Nicolás Maduro showed the passports of two Americans detained as part of a group classified by the “mercenary” regime

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed this Monday that two citizens americans were detained as part of a group qualified by the Executive of “mercenary”And involved in two failed maritime raids in which at least eight people died.

In this group were members of the security team of Donald trump: Airan Berry, a professional mercenary of the United States, and Luke Denman. They are already declaring, ”Maduro said in a televised statement along with the military high command, in which he stressed that 15 people have been arrested so far.

The president showed the passports of both, ID cards as military veterans, as well as ID cards SilverCorp, an American security company that, according to the government, is linked to the attempted attack.

It also showed “war material from the United States and Colombia ”, military helmets and communication equipment, in addition to the identification plates that are often used by the military of various“attacking terrorists“

Photograph given by the Miraflores Palace where you can see documents of seized foreign citizens and that were presented by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a meeting with the Venezuelan military this Monday in Caracas. Photo from EFE / PALACIO MIRAFLORES

In addition to the two Americans, eleven people were arrested Monday in a second boat He was approaching a coastal area of ​​the central Aragua state, although Maduro warned that the persecution continues and there may be more arrests.

On Sunday, eight people died and two more were arrested in a first attempt at a maritime incursion into the state. La Guaira, a neighbor of Caracas.

Military and civilians

Between the Venezuelans arrested and of those who today Maduro revealed their names, are Rubén Darío Fernández Figuera, Enderson Israel Ríos Marín and Cosme Rafael Alcalá, of whom their positions did not come out, as well as the civilian Fernando Noya.

Captain Antonio Sequeda, as well as the policemen Yeferson Fernández and Rodolfo Rodríguez Orellana, the first in the state, were also arrested. Miranda (center) and the second in the municipality Baruta (Caracas).

Also, Víctor Alejandro Pimienta, a former member of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, Militarized Police), and the former lieutenant Raúl Manzanilla.

Of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), Maduro explained that they arrested three people: Paiva Soot, Rojas Tapia and Rodwin Magallanes.

About Sequeda, a former member of the GNB, Maduro said that he is a “deserter traitor“And about another of the participants, Josnar Adolfo Baduel, assured that he was already a fugitive from Justice and that in both 2018 and 2019 he participated in” two or three coup attempts. “

Baduel is the son of Raúl Baduel, a general who was a great ally Hugo Chavez, considered the architect of his return to the Presidency after the coup that he was deposed for 48 hours in April 2002, a former defense minister between 2006 and 2007 and that he was sent to prison in 2009 on corruption charges.

A long investigation

It has been an investigation. Today I can confess that since April 19 the capture of part of the supports this plot and this conspiracy ”, declared Maduro.

On this support structure, he explained that it was based in Alta Guajira, a desert indigenous territory divided between Colombia and Venezuela.

He explained that the United States Drug Control Administration (DEA), expelled from Venezuela in 2005, contacted “drug lords”From both countries to finance and sustain the operation.

The authorities reported hours before that one of the detainees confessed to having worked for that entity.

It will be explained in due course who they intended to kill, what weapons from the parks of the Republic they intended to steal by order of Trump and Duke (President of Colombia), ”said Maduro.

