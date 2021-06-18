Maduro clings to power and forces the opposition to negotiate

(Bloomberg) – Not long ago, Juan Guaidó was hailed as the future of Venezuelan democracy, accepted by dozens of countries as the legitimate president, rather than Nicolás Maduro. He had offices downtown and held weekly rallies with tens of thousands of people.

Those times are over. Maduro has resisted beyond all expectations and Guaidó has been left on the defensive to such an extent that he is competing for opposition leadership against a veteran colleague, Henrique Capriles. In separate interviews, the two men addressed the acute dilemma their movement finds itself in: whether and how to participate in the upcoming local elections and negotiations with the government.

Either option means acknowledging that Maduro remains firmly in charge. To stay away is to give him free ground. If they participate, they could manipulate the elections and the government could waste time in endless dialogues. Or the opposition could win some important spaces in cities and states, and take advantage of them to expand its base.

It feels like a Hobson’s choice, it’s “take it or leave it.”

“The dictatorship will not voluntarily agree to a political agreement that will lead to its departure from the government, because precisely its objective is to maintain power at all costs,” said Guaidó, 37, from a makeshift office in eastern Caracas after having been expelled from other spaces by police raids. “We need to force a negotiation that creates real competitive conditions for an election and that turns it into a window of solution to this terrible conflict.”

His competitor, Capriles, 48, has spoken to the government and takes a more conciliatory position, arguing that, with Joe Biden now in the White House, the rules have changed and Venezuela is in such dire straits that a compromise is needed. .

“Talking about negotiation was impossible with the Trump Administration,” he said, noting that he wanted to remove Maduro, but failed. “I agree with a comprehensive negotiation process that allows for incremental results, it is what we would call small victories that add up. We have to dismantle the existential conflict in which the one who wins takes everything and the one who loses is left in nothing. We necessarily have to look for points of agreement, the situation in the country speaks for itself ”.

Capriles spoke in Las Brisas, a small area south of Caracas, in the poorest area of ​​Miranda state, where he was twice governor. He pointed around him: “There have never been so many poor people in Venezuela, public services have never been so bad. None of the people here have been vaccinated. “

More than 300 positions in state and local offices will be available on November 21, the first election to take place under a revamped electoral body that includes two opposition members out of five totals.

The more balanced electoral body is a concession that Maduro has made in hopes of achieving relief from the punishment of US sanctions and regain global recognition and access to foreign financial markets. Venezuela, once a rich country, is now a humanitarian disaster.

For years, the fractured opposition of the socialist country has been caught in the middle of an impossible situation: divided in strategy and in the fight for prominence, but with dozens of people imprisoned and driven into exile by an authoritarian regime that has controlled the elections.

Eurasia Group’s Risa Grais-Targow believes that Maduro will back down a bit in this election, but not much.

“In the short term, Maduro has incentives to give just enough for part of the opposition to participate, especially if he thinks it could mean a relief from US sanctions,” he said. “I highly doubt that that includes the presidential election and full transparency for international observers, but Maduro could, for example, return the cards of opposition parties or rehabilitate opposition figures who are currently prohibited from participating.”

While Guaidó once galvanized an unstable opposition and rallied Venezuelans and most of the Western world behind him, cracks began to appear after his failed attempt to spark an uprising and host Army deserters in April 2019. Now only announce events a day or just a few hours in advance to avoid retaliation. His uncle remains under house arrest on trumped-up charges.

The negotiations facing the opposition offer Maduro the opportunity to buy time without making concessions, such as advancing the presidential elections of 2024. The government withdrew from the Norwegian-sponsored talks in 2019 due to US oil sanctions.

“What are the guarantees that are required to be willing to contest power in order to generate confidence in the country, attract foreign investment, improve the country’s productive capacity so that we can become a country again?” Asked Guaidó.

To tighten his grip on power, Maduro banned both Guaidó and Capriles, and a dozen other leaders, from participating in any election for more than a decade. The government also used the Supreme Court to seize the main opposition political parties last year.

The new Electoral Council works to restore the right of participation of opposition candidates and plans to create a new umbrella party for opposition candidates to register before the August 29 deadline, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. . A team from the European Union is also planning a visit this month to assess oversight of the vote.

An Electoral Council spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Capriles challenges Guaidó not only with his approach to the government but also with the freedom he has to reach the people directly, as a result of his interaction with Maduro and his advisers. He showed his style while touring the La Reinita neighborhood near Las Brisas, visiting makeshift houses in the mountains made of plywood and metal, many of them without electricity or water. His assistants handed out everything from soup to painkillers.

Later, Capriles spoke about the men who must defend the regime.

“They must have seen the tree that fell on the road,” he said. “They must have seen the soldiers trying to cut down the tree with a machete. They saw that those soldiers are skinnier than me. They call me ‘the skinny one’ and they are skinnier than me ”.

Then he added that desperation is forcing a kind of unity: “The economic and social situation in Venezuela is a very thin rope that can be broken, it has not been broken but it can be broken. And I believe that the other side also takes accounts. Things are different now because I think we can all be aligned in the same position.

Maduro's Tightened Grip Forces Opposition to Lower its Sights

