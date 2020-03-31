Maduro advocates Russia-OPEC agreements for “recovery” of oil prices = (Video) = Caracas, March 31, 2020 (.) – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro asked Russia on Monday to resume contacts with Saudi Arabia and the rest of the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in search of agreements for “the recovery” of crude oil prices. After receiving at the Miraflores presidential palace the credentials of the Russian ambassador in Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov , Maduro proposed “to resume the dialogues” between the members of OPEC and other producers in order to advance towards “objective, compliant agreements for the gradual, progressive, but sustained recovery of the oil market and the price of oil.” collapsed in recent weeks due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia – OPEC’s largest producer – as well as fears of a collapse in demand following the global pandemic. new coronavirus. “I ratified that criterion a lot (to the ambassador) and the need to advance in rapprochements between OPEC, Russia, (and) Saudi Arabia,” Maduro told state media. Donald Trump, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, discussed the fall in oil prices and COVID-19 by telephone, agreeing on “the importance of stability in global energy prices,” according to a statement from the The White House. The conversation, however, failed to stop the debacle of the prices, which on Monday touched a minimum in 18 years. Trump, according to the document, reiterated to Putin that the situation in Venezuela is “urgent”, with the interest in “a democratic transition to end the current crisis”. Putin has been one of Maduro’s main allies, whom the US justice accused of drug terrorism, offering a reward of $ 15 million for him. This increased Washington’s pressure in favor of the opposition parliamentary leader Juan Guaidó, whom he recognized as the president in charge. The new ambassador “has sent me a direct message from President Putin, of all Russia’s solidarity with Venezuela (…), the ratification of the alliance, the deep friendship, between Russia and Venezuela, “said Maduro. Russian state oil company Rosneft reported on Saturday that it is interrupting its activities in Venezuela due to the threat of US sanctions. erc / yow