Maduro made the announcement this Saturday.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Saturday an increase in the price of gasoline throughout the country and the authorization for some private entrepreneurs to sell it at a price close to that of neighboring Colombia.

The announcement comes after the arrival in the country of ships loaded with Iranian gasoline, with which the government is trying to resolve the acute shortage of fuel that has forced it to impose severe rationing in recent weeks in the nation which has the largest oil reserves proven of the world.

In a televised message from the Miraflores Palace, Maduro said that gasoline, almost totally free in Venezuela for decades, will have a cost of 5,000 bolivars per liter (about 2.50 cents), when the current rate The most used was 0.00006 bolivars (less than a penny).

Along with these subsidized official rates, the Venezuelan government now approves a special of US $ 0.50 that will govern a network of 200 gas stations in the country that will supply a “super premium product”.

The new gasoline retail model will take effect, Maduro said, from Monday June 1.

The president pointed out that “Venezuela must advance sooner rather than later to collect gasoline at the international price.”

Gasoline in Venezuela

The sale of gasoline in Venezuela has been a state monopoly since the 1970s that had ensured that Venezuelans could fill the tank without paying practically nothing.

Hence, the announcement of the participation of the private sector in the sale, at a cost of US $ 0.50 per liter, it is a break with what has been a state policy for a long time.

According to Maduro, for Venezuelans who continue to choose to go to stations where subsidized gasoline will be sold there will be a maximum quota of 120 liters per month per car.

The president said that a negotiating table will be opened with the public transport sector in the coming days to establish new conditions in this sector.

Shortly after the announcement was made, criticism arose among Venezuelan economists.

Maduro already announced in 2018 a new gasoline price scheme and that the subsidy would begin to be received through the controversial Carnet de la Patria, an identification document created by his government, but that plan was never applied.

By Guillermo Olmo, correspondent in Venezuela

The Venezuelan government now has so much trouble getting gasoline that it no longer seems willing to continue giving it away.

After mismanagement and corruption led to the collapse of the country’s refineries – and after US sanctions prevented it from continuing to buy gasoline from the Russian multinational Rosneft – Iran’s help has allowed it to re-supply the service stations of the country. country, which had been closed for weeks or surrounded by endless queues.

But the million and a half barrels of gasoline believed to be sent by Iran were not a gift, and as Maduro himself said, that bill must be paid.

So the free fuel that had become one of their country’s hallmarks could be about to run out for Venezuelans.

In these years of severe economic crisis, being able to fill the tank for free had become one of the few consolations for them.

It is still early to know how the new model announced by Nicolás Maduro will work and for how long, but the danger is already looming that it will widen the gap between Venezuelans with income in dollars and those who charge bolivars, the highly undervalued local currency.

Many of the former will be able to afford to pay internationally without waiting at those Premium gas stations that Maduro spoke of.

For the rest, the queues and the uncertainty about whether there will be enough gasoline may have come to stay.

