May 6, 2020 | 5:56 pm

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, declared this Wednesday that Donald Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, are allegedly responsible for the attempt to meddle in Venezuelan territory last weekend.

On state television, Maduro showed a video showing one of the two Americans arrested on Monday.

According to ., in the video the man says speaking in English that he was instructed to take control of an airport near Caracas and that the plan was to board Nicolás Maduro on a plane to take him to the United States.

For its part, the United States government is working to ensure the return of US citizens, if they follow Venezuela, Pompeo said.

Last Monday, two Venezuelan officials said they had captured two US “mercenaries” as part of a group of Venezuelans who attempted to raid the South American country. The passports of the apprehended individuals were American.

Pompeo denied the direct participation of the United States Government in the operation.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that same day that the detained US citizens were working with a US military veteran, who claimed responsibility for the failed raid last weekend; He also assured that they remained in custody.

Maduro maintains that the operation is a coordinated plot with Washington to enter the country and expel him from office.

From Europe and with no parties involved, Russia said on Wednesday that the US denial of an alleged operation against the regime in Venezuela “is not convincing.”

“Washington’s claim that the US government has nothing to do with what happened in Venezuela these last few days it doesn’t seem convincing, ”the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

