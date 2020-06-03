The interim government of Venezuela, led by Juan Guaidó, assures that it managed to get the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to “receive the approved funds for humanitarian aid”, after having reached an agreement with the government in dispute of Nicolás Maduro.

Through a statement published this Tuesday, they reported that, “several months of effort,” they managed to meet the last requirement imposed by PAHO to proceed to receive the approved funds: that the disputed government of Nicolás Maduro “commit to not putting obstacles to the execution of the program and it will be guaranteed that the resources allocated could be executed ”.

For this, adds the office, this Monday, June 1, a technical cooperation plan was signed to address the humanitarian crisis of the coronavirus. The initial phase, indicates the text, would execute programs related to protective equipment for health personnel, the improvement of diagnostic capacity and the clinical treatment of confirmed cases.

Guaidó celebrated the agreement through a message on social networks: «After months of insistence and struggle, we managed to get PAHO to receive the donation approved by the AN to address the pandemic in Venezuela. Our policy is focused on saving lives, attending to the emergency and leaving the dictatorship ».

Following a request for comment from the Voice of america To PAHO, the organization confirmed the agreement and indicated that it is taking measures to “support its implementation.”

As for the government in dispute of Nicolás Maduro, the Minister of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez, confirmed in a transmission by the official channel VTV the agreement that was signed by the Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado, and the health adviser Julio Castro , representing Parliament.

The disputed chancellor, Jorge Arreaza, called the agreement “good news for all” when announcing, via Twitter, that both parties had reached “an agreement to coordinate joint actions and seek financing to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The health of the People above any difference,” said Arreaza.

The news comes when a flexible week passes in the country under the “5 + 10” scheme, which consists of 5 days of flexibilization and 10 days of quarantine, in which nine sectors of the economy reopened after almost three months of quarantine.

This easing occurs amid a significant spike in infections, most with imported cases, according to official data, which has brought the country’s figure to 1,819 confirmed cases and 19 deaths, until Monday afternoon.