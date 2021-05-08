Mads Mikkelsen won’t try to copy Depp in Fantastic Beasts

After participating in the Oscar-winning Another Round, Mads Mikkelsen joins the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3 as a replacement for Johnny Depp.

Mads mikkelsen is one of the men of the moment in Hollywood. The actor starred in the award-winning film Oscar to Best Foreign Film, Another round, and joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5.

With these guarantees on your resume, Warner Bros. was decided for him to emerge as a substitute for Johnny depp on Fantastic Beasts 3. The latter was excluded from production and disregarded by the study for its controversy with Amber heard.

Thus, the Danish then will be the one who now gives life to the villain Gellert grindewald. With this he will accompany stars like Edward redmayne, Ezra Miller, Jude Law and other renowned artists.

However, the media shot the interpreter because it would be difficult to follow the thread that Depp had given the character, but he knew how to answer the situation and shared his impressions.

Declarations

“Nobody is interested in me going there and I tried to copy anything, that would be an immediate creative suicide, especially when it has been done masterfully before. So everyone hopes that we find a different path, “he told Collider. With this, among other things, he strongly praised the work done by the also protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

“Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I am going to do, so those bridges have to be found together, be it a certain aspect or a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would just be creatively stupid, ”he added,

Finally, Mikkelsen made no secret of his excitement about getting his casting spot and affirmed it.

“I am a big fan of the universe of Harry Potter. It’s a kind of genre that you don’t touch in my part of the world. You can’t get away with budget in Denmark. So obviously when it came to me it was a fantastic opportunity, ”he confirmed.